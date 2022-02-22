Skip to main content

How to Watch Nevada at Arizona State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nevada travels to Arizona State for a midweek baseball game looking to bounce back from a loss to Grand Canyon.

Nevada started its season with a 2-1 weekend against Grand Canyon. The Wolf Pack won the first two games 4-3 and 20-2 but failed to pick up the series sweep when they dropped the finale 15-4.

How to Watch Nevada at Arizona State in Men's College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

Live stream  Nevada at Arizona State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a tough way to end the weekend, but overall Nevada had a great start to the season.

Tuesday night the Wolf Pack start a seven-game road trip with a trip to an Arizona State team that is also 2-1 on the year.

The Sun Devils kicked off their season with a three-game series against Dixie State over the weekend.

Arizona State won game one 3-1, but then dropped game two 7-6 in 10 innings. The Sun Devils won the series on Sunday when they scored 11 runs in the sixth inning and seventh combined to take home a 17-8 win.

The Sun Devils will play their next six games at home and are looking to start the second week of the season with a big win against a good Nevada team.

How To Watch

February
22
2022

Nevada at Arizona State in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
