Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After putting up 33 runs over two games over the weekend, No. 4 Oklahoma State heads on the road to take on Arizona State Tuesday for the first game in a mid-week series.

No. 4 Oklahoma got off to a 2-2 start this season, but then put on a show over the weekend. The Cowboys scored a combined 33 runs in two games against Wright State, and now look to take that momentum west as they head to Tempe for a two-game mid-week series that begins on Tuesday. 

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

Live stream Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In a Sunday doubleheader, the Cowboys knocked off the Raiders 26-3. Freshman second baseman Roc Riggio led the charge going 2-2 with a home run and four RBIs, adding three runs scored.

Things were a little closer in the second game. Oklahoma State erased a 6-2 deficit in the ninth inning, with freshman infielder Cayden Brumbaugh delivering a walk-off single in the 10th. 

This will be just the second mid-week game for the Cowboys this year. Junior lefty Mitchell Stone got the start last Tuesday against Sam Houston State, allowing no runs on five hits in four innings of work.

Arizona State's previous Tuesday starter was sophomore righty, Tyler Meyer. Meyer threw five scoreless innings against Nevada, allowing two hits while striking out six hitters on the way to his first win of the year.

The first pitch for Tuesday's game is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can find the action on Pac-12 Arizona.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) skates up ice with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-4 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Philadelphia Flyers

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Washington Wizards

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
basketballs
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Swarm vs. Knicks

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 26, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Jordan Goldwire (0) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (35) after a play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during overtime at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma won 66-62 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch West Virginia at Oklahoma

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) celebrates a basket during the NCAA men s basketball game at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Ceb Osumb 0219 Ags 038
College Basketball

How to Watch Nebraska at Ohio State

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) drives around Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Missouri at South Carolina

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Feb 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) reacts after a three pointer by South Carolina Gamecocks guard James Reese V (not pictured) in the final seconds of over-time at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Kentucky

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Dec 22, 2019; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Jalen Gaffney (0) drives to the basket against New Hampshire Wildcats forward Jayden Martinez (24) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. UMass Lowell

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
ARIZONA STATE BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy