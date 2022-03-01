After putting up 33 runs over two games over the weekend, No. 4 Oklahoma State heads on the road to take on Arizona State Tuesday for the first game in a mid-week series.

No. 4 Oklahoma got off to a 2-2 start this season, but then put on a show over the weekend. The Cowboys scored a combined 33 runs in two games against Wright State, and now look to take that momentum west as they head to Tempe for a two-game mid-week series that begins on Tuesday.

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

In a Sunday doubleheader, the Cowboys knocked off the Raiders 26-3. Freshman second baseman Roc Riggio led the charge going 2-2 with a home run and four RBIs, adding three runs scored.

Things were a little closer in the second game. Oklahoma State erased a 6-2 deficit in the ninth inning, with freshman infielder Cayden Brumbaugh delivering a walk-off single in the 10th.

This will be just the second mid-week game for the Cowboys this year. Junior lefty Mitchell Stone got the start last Tuesday against Sam Houston State, allowing no runs on five hits in four innings of work.

Arizona State's previous Tuesday starter was sophomore righty, Tyler Meyer. Meyer threw five scoreless innings against Nevada, allowing two hits while striking out six hitters on the way to his first win of the year.

The first pitch for Tuesday's game is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can find the action on Pac-12 Arizona.

