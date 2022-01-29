Both Panama and Colombia are coming off wins yesterday and are hoping to carry that momentum into today.

Panama was losing in the late innings of Friday's opening round in the Caribbean Series. The Astronautas de Los Santos were able to have a late-game push and ended up winning 3-2 on a walk-off by Edgar Munoz.

How to watch Panama vs Colombia today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

The win for Colombia was much more convincing. The Caimanes de Barranquilla of Colombia took a 6-1 victory over Venezuela yesterday and their pitching staff had a big day.

Now, these two countries will face off against each other today. Both of these clubs have proved to be formidable opponents for the teams they faced.

Of the six countries represented in the tournament, three won yesterday. Panama, Colombia, and Dominican Republic came away with victories.

Though Dominican Republic looks like the favorite to win the Caribbean Series, Panama and Colombia seem to have a great opportunity here. One of the top two will fall today, however.

Tune into ESPN Deportes at 9 a.m. ET to see which of the top two teams will move to 1-1.

