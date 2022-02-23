Pepperdine looks to stay perfect when it travels to UCLA for a midweek matchup with the Bruins.

Pepperdine opened its 2022 season with a three-game series sweep of Villanova over the weekend. The Waves outscored the Wildcats 27-14 in the three games to finish a perfect weekend.

How to Watch Pepperdine at UCLA in Men's College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

The Waves had a great first weekend but will get tested on Tuesday night against UCLA before they hit the road to Texas for four games.

UCLA will look to deal Pepperdine its first loss of the year as it goes for its second straight win.

The Bruins took two of three against CSUN over the first series of the season. They won the first game 9-2 but dropped the middle game 6-4.

UCLA was able to come away with the series win on Sunday when it won 5-3 in 13 innings after it gave up three runs in the top of the ninth.

The Bruins hit a few bumps during the first weekend but will look to smooth some of those out when they take on a good Pepperdine team on Tuesday night.

