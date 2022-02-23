Santa Clara goes for its second straight win on Tuesday night when it travels to face No. 6 Stanford in NCAA baseball.

Santa Clara started its season with back-to-back losses to USC, but on Sunday the Broncos were able to salvage a win in the series finale to give them momentum heading into Tuesday's game against No. 6 Stanford.

How to Watch Santa Clara at Stanford in Men's College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

The Broncos scored seven runs in the seventh inning that led them to a 9–7 win. It was a big win that kept them from getting swept during the opening weekend.

On Tuesday night, they will look to get a second straight victory when they take on a Stanford team that is coming off a 2–1 weekend against Cal State Fullerton.

The Cardinal won the opener 1–0 but lost game two 11–0 on Saturday. It was a bad loss, but they bounced back on Sunday with a big 11–1 victory to get the series win.

On Tuesday, Stanford will look to get its second straight win before the team heads to Texas for four games over the weekend.

