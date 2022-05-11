Steubenville vs. Edison stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch High School Baseball: Steubenville vs. Edison: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Edison High School will host Steubenville High in a non-conference battle between these two neighboring schools.

This showdown of two premier Ohio baseball teams will showcase some of the best talent varsity baseball the state has to offer. The Edison Wildcats team will host a non-conference game against the Steubenville Big Red.

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WTOV Wheeling-Steubenville, WV)

How to Watch High School Baseball: Steubenville vs. Edison online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Even out of conference, these schools are pretty familiar with each other as they are only a 20-minute drive apart. They're both in northeast Ohio, but the closest major city is just an hour away in Pittsburgh, PA. 

These two are very close on paper as well. The Big Red hold a 10-9 record while the Wildcats will try to get back to .500 tonight with an 8-9 record. Edison has to be thrilled they are playing a home game today. 

The Wildcats are 8-3 in their home park while they have yet to win a game on the road with an 0-6 away record. Steubenville has a winning 6-5 away record while it is 4-4 at home. This will be the first time these two play each other this season.

Edison will need to rebound quickly, coming off an 18-4 road loss against Catholic Central High School, which is also in Steubenville. The news is a little better for Steubenville High as the Big Red will try to build off of a drubbing win of their own. They beat East Liverpool High School 11-1 at home and 10-run ruled them in the fifth inning. Look for them to keep up the momentum tonight.

