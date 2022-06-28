How to Watch Dream at Mystics: Stream WNBA online, TV Channel

The Dream look to bounce back on the road against the Mystics on Tuesday after having dropped two in a row.

One way to get back on track and feel like one of the best teams in the WNBA is to beat the best team in the WNBA. That is exactly what the Mystics (12-9) did in their last game and what the Dream (8-10) are hoping to do today. Washington is coming off an overtime win against the Aces to get back in the win column. Atlanta has dropped two in a row after tying their win total from last season at just 16 games.

Game Date: June 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Washington got an overtime win against Las Vegas 87-86 victory behind great performances from a few players.

In its huge win over Las Vegas, Washington got 19 points and 10 rebounds from Elena Delle Donne, 20 points and eight rebounds from Alysha Clark and 16 points and 10 assists from Natasha Howard.

With Delle Donne in the lineup, Washington is now 9-4 as she ramps up to playing every game.

This is the third game of the season between these teams. The first game was a tight 78-73 finish and the follow up four days later was a 70-50 blowout for Washington.

Delle Donne played in the second game, scoring 15 points to become the 40th player ever to reach 4,000 career points.

For Atlanta, in its last two games it lost both by double-figures to the Liberty (89-77) and the Sun (72-61), as the Dream collapsed in the fourth quarter against New York and saw their offense fall apart against Connecticut.

