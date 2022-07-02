Skip to main content

How to Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week Three: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The best teams in BIG3 Basketball take the court for the third week as the season is finding its rhythm today.

The third week of action in BIG3 Basketball features three games today and three games on Sunday as the action shifts to the Comerica Center in Dallas, Texas. The action starts on CBS and then shifts to YouTube to continue following the games. 

How to Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week Three today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

The Top 10 plays from week two featured smooth handles, ankles taken, big shots and even bigger dunks:

Starting the day today is a game between the Power (1-1) and Enemies (1-1). One of these teams will walk out of this weekend with a winning record as Cuttino Mobley looks to lead his team to a win against Nick Young and the Enemies,

The middle game of the day showcases the Killer 3’s (1-1) and the TriState (1-1). Another match of teams looking to get over .500 on the season and build some momentum.

Jason Richardson and his team led by head coach Julius Erving definitely have to feel the pressure to get a win today.

In the final game, the Triplets (2-0) take on the Ball Hogs (0-2) as they aim to stay undefeated. They are one of only two teams through two weeks that are still undefeated, while their opponents today are one of two teams to not win a game this season.

Joe Johnson and his strong team led by Lisa Leslie will be ready for the challenge today.

