How to Watch Run 4 the Roses Classic: Stream Basketball Live, TV

How to Watch Run 4 the Roses Classic, 2023 Griffin Elite E40 vs 2023 Phee Elite-Olufson E40: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The game on the schedule today in the Run 4 the Roses Classic features 2023 Griffin Elite E40 vs 2023 Phee Elite-Olufson E40.

The final game of the Run 4 the Roses Classic features the 2023 Griffin Elite E40 taking on the 2023 Phee Elite-Olufson E40 on ESPN. This is a huge moment for these talented girl’s basketball players and teams to get exposure and continue to grow the game on a national stage here today.

How to Watch Run 4 the Roses Classic: 2023 Griffin Elite E40 vs 2023 Phee Elite - Olufson E40 today:

Game Date: July 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Watch Run 4 the Roses Classic: 2023 Griffin Elite E40 vs 2023 Phee Elite - Olufson E40 online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The Run 4 Roses Classic is an all-star weekend style event for girl’s high school basketball with traditional games as well as fun side events like a three-point contest:

The best two teams in the E40 division will take the court today to see who will leave as champions.

So far in the three games they played, the 2023 Griffin Elite E40 are 3-0 while scoring 67.3 points per game and allowing just 35.3 points to their opponents. They are running through the competition and look like the favorites here today.

On the other side for the 2023 Phee Elite-Olufson, they are also 3-0 so far in the tournament and playing great basketball.

They are averaging 73.3 points per game and giving up 43.6 points to their opponents.

Both teams have an elite-level defense, considering the level of competition at this event and how they are locking teams up.

This should be a very competitive, defensive-focused championship game to close out the Run 4 the Roses Classic in the E40 draw.

How To Watch

July
8
2022

Run 4 the Roses Classic: 2023 Griffin Elite E40 vs 2023 Phee Elite - Olufson E40

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
