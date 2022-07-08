How to Watch Run 4 the Roses Classic: Stream Online, TV channel

The final day of the girl’s high school basketball event Run 4 the Roses Classic features the EYBL Championship today.

The championship game for the Run 4 the Roses Classic - EYBL is set to take center stage on ESPN as another huge landmark for girl’s basketball and women’s sports overall. The WI Flight Elite EYBL 17 team takes on Cy Fair EYBL 17 for the championship of this bracket in what should be a very exciting game today.

How to Watch Run 4 the Roses Classic: WI Flight Elite EYBL 17 vs Cy Fair EYBL 17 today:

Game Date: July 8, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The Run 4 Roses Classic has put the best girl’s high school basketball players on over 80 courts all under one roof this week:

For the WI Flight Elite EYBL 17, they are a very talented group and one of only 32 teams sponsored by Nike at the high school level.

They are led by Allie Ziebell (wing), Macy Donarski (point guard), Sammi Beyer (combo guard), Audrey Deptula (wing), Julianna Ouimette (guard), Antionique Auston (guard), Sadie Jarmolowicz (point guard) and Meghan Schultz (forward).

All are class of 2023, other than Ziebell who is class of 2024 and playing up based on her talent and skill.

On the other side is the Cy Fair EYBL 17 team, which is led by head coach Omar Sneed, assistant coach Shenika Robertson and director Earl Allen.

The team features Amarachi Kimpson (point guard), Justice Carlton (power forward), Rylee Grays (power forward), Chloe Clardy (point guard), Gisella Maul (shooting guard), Aaliyah Chavez (point guard), Loghan Johnson (shooting guard), D’Asia Thomas (small forward) and Zacharia Perkins (small forward).

The bulk of this team is part of the class of 2023, with Perkins in the class of 2024 and Chavez in the class of 2025.

