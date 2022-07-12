How to Watch, Stream EYBL Championships: Exodus vs Cy Fair

Skip to main content

How to Watch EYBL Championships, Exodus vs Cy Fair: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 under 17 EYBL Championship features Exodus and Cy Fair in girls high school basketball today.

In the second game of a back-to-back Nike National event on ESPN, the under 17 teams take the court to see who will be crowned as the best this season. Exodus takes on Cy Fair as two of the best teams in girl's high school basketball battle it out. There are only 32 EYBL girls high school basketball teams, giving these squads the best talent top to bottom in the region.

How to Watch EYBL Championships: Exodus vs. Cy Fair today:

Game Date: July 12, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Watch EYBL Championships: Exodus vs. Cy Fair online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Cy Fair has been one of the most consistent and best teams in the EYBL circuit this season leading to today’s Nike Nationals under 17 Championship game:

For Cy Fair, they have players on this roster that range from the class of 2023 to the class of 2025 with the best girls basketball players in Texas.

Amarachi Kimpson, Rylee Grays, Chloe Clardy, Gisella Maul, Loghan Johnson and D’Asia Thomas lead the class of 2023 for Cy Fair. Justice Carlton and Zachara Perkins are in the class of 2024.

Exodus was founded in 1998 and has seen alumni in Kia Vaughn, Kiah Stokes, Epiphanny Prince and many others over the years.

This will be a huge test for both teams as Texas takes on New York in another showcase for the two basketball hubs and the elite talent that they produce year over year.

How To Watch

July
12
2022

EYBL Championships: Exodus vs. Cy Fair

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
