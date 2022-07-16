How to Watch Hoopville Warriors vs YGC

The Hoopville Warriors and YGC battle in the third first round game of the Rucker Park regional

The Basketball Tournament is back with 64 teams playing for a winner-take-all one million dollars.

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Hoopville Warriors vs. YGC today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The first round begins on Saturday in the first ever outdoor games at legendary Rucker Park.

In the third first round game of the day the Hoopville Warriors will battle YGC and you can catch the game on ESPN2 at 6 pm EST.

The Hoopville Warriors are one of the original teams from the first tournament in 2014 and are back for their seventh time They are seeded eighth in the Rucker Park regional and will have to battle top-seeded YGC.

YGC is the top seed even though this is their first time competing in The Basketball Tournament. They are backed by Celtics player Marcus Smart and are led by former UMass point guard Trey Davis, Rhode Island’s Jared Terrell, as well as notable bucket getters Quincy Miller and Xavier Rathan-Mayes.

YGC is looking to prove why they are the top seed, but the Hoopville Warriors will be looking to use their experience in the tournament to pull off the big first round upset.

