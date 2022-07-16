Skip to main content

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Peacock Nation vs. Americana for Autism: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Basketball Tournament kicks off on Saturday with games taking place at legendary Rucker Park

The Basketball Tournament enters its ninth year of competition on Saturday with the Rucker Park regional kicking things off.

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Peacock Nation vs. Americana for Autism today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The 64 team field all have dreams of winning a one million dollar winner-take-all grand prize, but four teams will be sent home on Saturday.

Saturday's marks the first ever games being played outside and first up is Peacock Nation taking on Americana for Autism.

Peacock Nation is made up of St. Peter's alumni. The Peacocks made a splash as a 15 seed in the NCAA tournament this past year and now the alumni will look to do the same as the seventh seed of the Rucker Park regional.

Americana for Autism, though, will be looking so shoot down Peacock Nation's dreams as they look to improve on their 2-1 record last year.

Americana for Autism is the second seed in the region and will be looking to show why with a win on Saturday.

The winner of this game will take on the winner of Ex-Pats and Big 5 in the second round.

How To Watch

July
16
2022

The Basketball Tournament: Peacock Nation vs. Americana for Autism

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
12:00
PM/ET
