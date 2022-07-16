Skip to main content

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Team Overtime vs. Omaha Blue Crew: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Basketball Tournament heads to Omaha for first round games starting on Saturday and the final game features Team Overtime vs. Omaha Blue Crew

The ninth edition of The Basketball Tournament kicks off Saturday in their winner-take-all bracket with games at Rucker Park and Omaha.

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Team Overtime vs. Omaha Blue Crew today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Omaha bracket takes center stage Saturday night when Team Overtime takes on Omaha Blue Crew in the final first round game of the region.

The Omaha Blue Crew is in their second straight tournament, but this time will be playing in front of its home crowd.

Last year it went 1-1, but played in two of the best games of the tournament. It hopes that experience will help them make it further in the tournament this year.

First up is Team Overtime who is seeded sixth in the region. It will be making its TBT debut on Saturday with stars Ausar Thompson, Amen Thompson, Jazian Gortman and Jaylen Martin highlighting a star-studded squad.

The two teams will battle it out in the fourth first round game of the day and the winner will take on the winner of Team Arkansas and DaGuys STL.

How To Watch

July
16
2022

The Basketball Tournament: Team Overtime vs. Omaha Blue Crew

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
8:00
PM/ET
