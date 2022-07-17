Skip to main content

How to Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week 5: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ice Cube’s BIG3 Basketball rolls into the fifth week of action with six huge games today.

For the first time this season the BIG3 will have every team in action all on one day with six games on the schedule. Normally, the schedule breaks out with three games on Saturday and then three more on Sunday, but this week every team is in action looking to win, impress and steal the day.

How to Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week 5 today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week 5 online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The best action in the BIG3 last week including dunks, huge shots, clutch moments and ankles taken highlighted week four:

Today’s slate starts with the Tri-State (3-1) taking on the Trilogy (2-2), followed by the Ball Hogs (1-3) and Aliens (3-1), Ghost Ballers (2-2) and 3’s Company (1-3), Enemies (2-2) and Killer 3’s (2-2), 3-Headed Monsters (3-1) and Triplets (2-2) and then closes out with the Power (2-2) vs. the Bivouac (1-3).

The bulk of the league is sitting at 2-2 with no separation in the standings entering today, with a few big games on the schedule.

It is the first game of the day that might be the biggest with the league leading Tri-State looking to stay at the top of the standings against a game Trilogy squad.

The other game to watch out for is between the 3-Headed Monsters and Triplets. If the Triplets can get a win today, they tie them in the standings and could move as high as a tie for first place in the league if everything else goes their way.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
17
2022

BIG3 Basketball, Week 5

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

