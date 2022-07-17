The second round of 'The Basketball Tournament' moves on with YGC taking on HBCUNITED today.

The top of the Rucker Park Region held strong and to form as YGC and the HBCUNITED both advanced to the second round of The Basketball Tournament. YGC is the top-seeded team in this region, with HBCUNITED as the four seed with both teams looking to move into the third round here today.

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament, Second Round: YGC vs. HBCUNITED today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Xavier Rathan-Mayes went off for 26 points to lead YGC to the second round as the former Florida State star found his moment to shine.

In that win, YGC held on against a very game and ready Hoopville Warriors team. In the end, YGC won 79-74 in one of the highest-scoring games early on in the tournament.

HBCUNITED also won a close game over Skip to my Lou, with a 76-72 win to set up today’s matchup between these two teams. The winner of this game will take on either Americana for Autism or Big 5 to determine the winner of the Rucker Park Region of The Basketball Tournament.

Marcus Smart’s YGC team is led by former Baylor star Quincy Miller and Rathan-Mayes, with several division-one-level players and former NBA players on the roster.

On the other side, HBCUNITED is led by various players that played college with a historically black college or university.

