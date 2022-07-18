The Basketball Tournament continues the first round featuring Sweet Home Alabama vs. Zip Em Up today.

Some regions in The Basketball Tournament have already pushed teams through to the third round, while the Xavier Region is just getting started today. The three seeded Zip Em Up take on the sixth seeded Sweet Home Alabama team in the third game of the day for the Xavier Region today.

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament, Sweet Home Alabama vs. Zip Em Up today:

Game Date: July 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Some regions are into the second and third rounds as the New Mexico Region tips off their first games here today:

Zip Em Up have to have the home court advantage as the team built up primarily of Xavier alumni look to win the region named after their school.

The guard trio of J.P. Macura, Trevon Bluiett and Mark Lyons are back to give this team some Musketeers familiar flair.

Bluiett and Macura combined to average 32.2 points, 5.4 assists and 10.0 rebounds per game in their final season together in college back in 2017-2018, making for a very tough backcourt.

Now they look to lead Zip Em Up to a championship this summer in The Basketball Tournament.

For Sweet Home Alabama, this is their first year playing in The Basketball Tournament, giving the field a fresh look and a new team challenging to win it all.

They are led by Mikhail Torrance, who led Alabama just over 10 years ago as a dynamic scoring guard who averaged 15.6 points, 5.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game as a senior for the Crimson Tide.

