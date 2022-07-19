How to Watch, Stream Second Round: Heartfire vs. Enchantment on TV

The Basketball Tournament moves into the second round with the Heartfire and the Enchantment playing on Tuesday.

The New Mexico Region saw no upsets in the first round, as the top seeded Heartfire take on the fourth seeded Enchantment today. They both won their first games in The Basketball Tournament by single digits. Now, the tournament only gets tougher in the Round of 32.

How to Watch Second Round: Heartfire vs. Enchantment Today:

Game Date: July 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Second Round: Heartfire vs. Enchantment on fuboTV

The Top 10 plays of the first week of The Basketball Tournament feature some great moments, dunks and highlights.

The Heartfire team is coached by NBA veteran Laphonso Ellis and feature players from all over the college world.

DeAndre Liggins from Kentucky, Daniel Ochefu from Villanova and Ryan Boatright from UConn are three of the biggest names on the roster. The team also features players from VCU, Rutgers, Colorado, Pittsburgh, Mississippi State and more.

On the other side for Enchantment, it is built primarily with a roster of New Mexico alumni, making it the fan favorites of the region.

J.R. Giddens, Drew Gordon and Anthony Mathis will carry most of the load as the most accomplished and talented players on the roster.

The winner of this game takes on the winner of the LA Cheaters and Team Challenge ALS, who won its first round games and play today to set up the regional final game on Thursday.

