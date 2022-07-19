The Basketball Tournament continues the first round featuring Panamaniacs vs. The Enchantment today.

The New Mexico Region has been patiently waiting as other regions have gotten started and even have matchups set for the third round. Now, they take the court with the Panamaniacs and The Enchantment in an evenly matched game between the four and five seeds respectively in the New Mexico Region today.

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament, Panamaniacs vs. The Enchantment today:

Game Date: July 18, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The New Mexico Region tips off the first round today as The Basketball Tournament is in full swing now as the second and third rounds play on this week:

For the Panamaniacs, they are mostly built around New Mexico State alumni. This year's team is led by recent graduate and legend on the court in the southwest, Las Cruces own Johnny McCants.

McCants will look to create the excitement and lead his team to a championship this year in The Basketball Tournament as he comes in fresh off a college season, with the youthful energy necessary to win this event and the experience to carry a team.

On the other side for The Enchantment, they might be one of the most talented teams in the entire tournament, let alone the New Mexico Region.

They bring J.R. Giddens, Aaron Gordon and Anthony Mathis to the court with NBA veteran Kenny Thomas as head coach.

This will be a fun one to watch with the New Mexico vs. New Mexico State rivalry taking the court, as well as two very talented teams that are hungry to prove how good southwest basketball is today.

