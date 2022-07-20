How to Watch, Stream Third Round: Americana for Autism vs. HBCUNITED

Skip to main content

How to Watch Third Round, Americana for Autism vs. HBCUNITED: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final of the Rucker Park region features American for Autism and HBCUNITED facing off in Basketball Tournament action.

It all comes down to the fourth-seeded HBCUNITED and second-seeded Americana for Autism in the Rucker Park region at The Basketball Tournament. Both teams took care of business in the first two rounds and hope to advance to the elite eight, where they will play the winner of the Xavier Region, which is still in the second round at the moment.

How to Watch Third Round: Americana for Autism vs. HBCUNITED today:

Game Date: July 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Third Round: Americana for Autism vs. HBCUNITED online with fuboTV:

HBCUNITED took care of the top seed in the Rucker Park region and advanced to the sweet 16 and finals today of their region.

In their first two games, HBCUNITED defeated the fifth-seeded Skip to my Lou team (76-72) in one of the most competitive games early in the tournament and then top-seeded YGC (66-59) in the second round.

They are playing quality defense as a team and just scoring enough to get by as they take on a tough team today.

Their roster is built with historically black colleges and universities including Hampton, Norfolk State, Bethune-Cookman, Jackson State, Robert Morris and others.

For Americana for Autism, they also won a thriller in the first round against seventh-seeded Peacock Nation (69-68) and then sixth-seeded Big 5 (83-67) in a much more complete showing by them as a team.

They are led by former Georgetown star Chris Wright, Pittsburgh big man Talib Zanna, Texas guard J’Covan Brown and Rhode Island paint clogger Delroy James.

How To Watch

July
20
2022

Americana for Autism vs. HBCUNITED

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
