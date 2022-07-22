How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: India Rising vs. Boeheim's Army

The first round of the Syracuse Region at The Basketball Tournament features India Rising vs. Boeheim's Army today.

The Syracuse Region is finally taking the court in The Basketball Tournament with the top-seeded Boeheim’s Army taking on the eighth-seeded India Rising. Boeheim’s Army is the defending champions after last season they defeated Team 23 behind Tyrese Rice, who finished as the MVP of the tournament. Their title defense starts today against India Rising.

How to Watch India Rising vs. Boeheim's Army today:

Game Date: July 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

A look back at their championship win last season previews how the defending champs can try to go back-to-back this season:

Boeheim’s Army is stacked with Syracuse Alumni led by Tyler Ennis, Rakeem Christmas, Jimmy Boeheim, Eric Devendorf, C.J. Fair, Andrew White III and Marek Dolezaj along with D.J. Kennedy (St. John’s), Dee Bost (Mississippi State), DeAndre Kane (Iowa State) and Kyle Wiltjer (Gonzaga).

For India Rising, this is a very important team for the country as the roster is built with the best players who are of Indian origin, showcasing the country's talent.

They are led by a collection of former division one talent with Varun Ram (Maryland), Sai Tummala (Arizona State), Josh Sharma (Stanford) and Sukhmail Mathon (Boston University).

The rest of the roster is filled with Aryan Sharma (University of Western Ontario), Gokul Natesan (Colorado School of Mines), Inderbir Singh Gill (University of North British Columbia), Jaz Bains (Queen’s University), Kiran Shastri (Chaminade), Principal Singh and Robbie Sihota (University of Calgary).

