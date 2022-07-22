How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: We Are D3 vs. AfterShocks

Skip to main content

How to Watch We Are D3 vs. AfterShocks: Live Stream The Basketball Tournament, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wichita Region starts with We Are D3 vs. the AfterShocks in The Basketball Tournament today.

The top-seeded AfterShocks take on the eighth-seeded We Are D3 to get the ball rolling in the Wichita Region. The AfterShocks are the top-seeded team as well as the favorites in the region as they are primarily built on alumni of Wichita State, the scrappy mid-major that has made waves over the years in the NCAA Tournament and sent Fred VanVleet, Landry Shamet and Austin Reeves to the NBA in recent years.

How to Watch We Are D3 vs. AfterShocks today:

Game Date: July 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Watch We Are D3 vs. AfterShocks online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Last season Conner Frankamp went off for 24 points in The Basketball Tournament as the Elam Ending legend returns:

The AfterShocks are led by Shockers alumni in Frankamp, Clevin Hannah, Darral Willis Jr., Markis McDuffie, Rashad Kelly, Samajae Haynes-Jones, Shaquille Morris and Zach Brown.

The rest of the roster is built with Tyrus McGee (Iowa State), James Dickey (UNC Greensboro) and James Woodard (Tulsa).

They come in with not only quality division one talent, but a team that knows its system, and can call back to plays and schemes to take apart their opponents. Most teams in The Basketball Tournament are built like a street ball game, with rosters of talent that have not played together before.

For We Are D3, they look to be the first version of this team built with division three talent to knock off a top-seeded team. Each year they fall just short of pulling off the upset, but just like a 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament, it is bound to happen. Maybe this is the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
