The second round of the Syracuse regional of The Basketball Tournament kicks off Saturday with Friday Beers taking on Blue Collar U

The first round of the Syracuse Regional was mostly a disappointment as the top four seeds won by at least eight points in a very uneventful day of basketball.

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Friday Beers vs Blue Collar U today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Saturday should be much better with two great games on tap. First up is the third seed Friday Beers battling the second seed Blue Collar U.

Friday Beers had little trouble on Friday when they took down the sixth-seeded Mental Toughness 82-69.

Blue Collar U had an even easier time in their first round matchup as they dispatched of the NG Saints by 27, winning 91-64.

It was an easy first round for both teams, but it gets much tougher on Saturday as they look to make the region finals against the winner of the defending champion Boeheim's Army and The Nerd Team.

The two teams will be a huge underdog in the next game if they take on the Boeheim's Army, but they want to get the win on Saturday and get a shot to take down the defending champs.

