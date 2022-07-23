Skip to main content

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: The Nerd Team vs Boeheim's Army: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nerd Team takes on defending champion Boeheim's Army on Saturday afternoon in the second round of The Basketball Tournament

The Nerd Team had the closest first round game of the Syracuse Regional on Friday, but still one fairly easily over Brown & White. They came away with the 79-71 win to advance to the second round and a chance to knock off the defending champs.

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: The Nerd Team vs Boeheim's Army today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch The Basketball Tournament: The Nerd Team vs Boeheim's Army online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Saturday they are going to have their hands full as they take on a Boeheim's Army team that won the whole thing last year.

Despite the easy win on Friday, they are going to have to play much better if they want to pull off the huge upset on Saturday.

Boeheim's Army began their title defense on Friday with a 90-62 blowout win over India Rising.

They didn't get much of a challenge in their first game and showed once again that they look like a favorite to win the whole thing this year.

They will once again be a big favorite on Saturday, but it should be a better game against an upset-minded squad in The Nerd Team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

