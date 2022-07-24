Skip to main content

How to Watch Big3 Basketball: Week 6: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The league-leading 3 Headed Monsters and Aliens highlight today’s doubleheader in the Big3.

Five weeks into the Big3 season, 3 Headed Monsters (4-1) enter Week 6 on a four-game winning streak and today take on sharp-shooting Tri State (3-2) in the first game of the doubleheader. The second game features Aliens (4-1) going for their fourth-straight win as they face Power (2-3).

How to Watch Big3 Basketball: Week 6:

Match Date: July 24, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the Big3 Basketball: Week 6 with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Big3’s leading scorer Kevin Murphy scored 22 points in last week's 50-44 win over Triplets including a pair of four-point buckets. Murphy has three four-pointers this season trailing only 3’s Company forward Michael Beasley for the league lead. The seventh overall pick in the 2021 draft, Murphy averaged 20.4 points per game last season and is one of only two players in the league averaging above twenty points per game this season.

The second game of the afternoon features the top two assisting teams in the league as Aliens, who are a better perimeter shooting team than Power, come in on a three-game winning streak.

Aliens last week beat Ball Hogs 50-37 behind Deshawn Stephens’ 18 points while Dusan Bulut and Tomislav Ivosev each chipped in double-digit scoring to charge the blowout win.

Power have dropped three of their last four games despite Glen Rice Jr. averaging 16.4 points per game eighth best in the Big3.

How To Watch

July
24
2022

Big3 Basketball: Week 6

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Big3
Basketball

How to Watch Big3 Week 6

