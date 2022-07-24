How to Watch Basketball Tournament: Virginia Dream vs Best Virginia

Virginia Dream takes on Best Virginia in the final first round game of the West Virginia regional of 'The Basketball Tournament' on Sunday night

Best Virginia came up just short of the quarterfinals in The Basketball Tournament last year, but come in as the top seed in the West Virginia regional this year.

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Virginia Dream vs Best Virginia today:

Game Date: July 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

They are looking to make a statement this year, but first must take care of a first time entrant in Virginia Dream.

Best Virginia will have their home court advantage as they will have their home fans behind them as they look to get a first round win and advance.

Virginia Dream, though, is looking to pull off the big first round upset as they look to make their first game in The Basketball Tournament a memorable one.

The two teams will play the final first round game of the day and then the winner will move on to a second round matchup against the winner of Herd That and Founding Fathers who will play in the game right before them.

Catch all the action on ESPN2 starting at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.