How to Watch Basketball Tournament: Virginia Dream vs Best Virginia

Skip to main content

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Virginia Dream vs Best Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Virginia Dream takes on Best Virginia in the final first round game of the West Virginia regional of 'The Basketball Tournament' on Sunday night

Best Virginia came up just short of the quarterfinals in The Basketball Tournament last year, but come in as the top seed in the West Virginia regional this year.

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Virginia Dream vs Best Virginia today:

Game Date: July 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch The Basketball Tournament: Virginia Dream vs Best Virginia online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

They are looking to make a statement this year, but first must take care of a first time entrant in Virginia Dream.

Best Virginia will have their home court advantage as they will have their home fans behind them as they look to get a first round win and advance.

Virginia Dream, though, is looking to pull off the big first round upset as they look to make their first game in The Basketball Tournament a memorable one.

The two teams will play the final first round game of the day and then the winner will move on to a second round matchup against the winner of Herd That and Founding Fathers who will play in the game right before them.

Catch all the action on ESPN2 starting at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
24
2022

The Basketball Tournament: Virginia Dream vs Best Virginia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

DeWanna Bonner Sun WNBA
WNBA

How to Watch Sun at Lynx

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18735622
Softball

How to Watch Alliance Fastpitch: All-Star Game

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Jul 5, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on an error by Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (not pictured) during the third inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Mets

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_18736945
Basketball

How to Watch Basketball Tournament: Virginia Dream vs Best Virginia

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_18554386 (2)
WNBA

How to Watch Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Soccer

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata vs. Atletico Lanus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

How to Watch Chrome LC vs Waterdogs LC

By Evan Lazar2 hours ago
Jul 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reaches home after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jul 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) is greeted by designated hitter Carlos Santana (41) after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago