How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Athletics Miami vs. The Money Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dayton regional of The Basketball Tournament finally gets underway on Sunday when Athletics Miami takes on The Money Team

The last two regions of The Basketball Tournament hit the court on Sunday with games being played in Dayton and West Virginia.

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Athletics Miami vs. The Money Team today:

Game Date: July 24, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Sunday afternoon the Dayton region takes center stage when Athletics Miami takes on The Money Team in the opening first round game of the day.

The Money Team is led by former BYU star Jimmer Fredette and will be looking to build off their quarterfinal appearance in last year's tournament.

They earned the top seed in the Dayton regional and will be looking to prove why on Sunday in the first round.

Their opponent will be an Athletics Miami team making their TBT debut. Athletics Miami is a premier basketball facility in the city and they have bought their way in and are looking to make a mark in the first round.

They will have their hands full in the first round, but have upset on their mind as they look to shock The money Team.

The winner of this game will battle the winner of Men of Mackey and Mid American Unity in the second round.

