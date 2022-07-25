The Bleeding Green take on the AfterShocks in the finals of the Wichita Region of The Basketball Tournament on Monday.

So far in The Basketball Tournament this year, only one team seeded as an underdog from day one, fifth seed or lower, has advanced to the Sweet 16. There are still some second and third round games to be played. However, the Bleeding Green is in a position as the seventh seeded team in the Wichita Region looking to stay alive against the top seeded AfterShocks.

How to Watch Bleeding Green vs. AfterShocks Today:

Game Date: July 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The top plays of the week saw several teams make their way to the Regional Finals in The Basketball Tournament.

It has been a journey for seventh seeded Bleeding Green, as they took out the second seeded Eberlein Drive 79-78 in a classic down the stretch and then third seeded Purple & Black (87-62) in a more dominating game.

Now they have the opportunity to go for the sweep of the three top seeded teams in The Basketball Tournament in the Wichita Region.

For the top seeded AfterShocks, they crushed We Are D3 83-52 and took care of the fourth seeded Air Raiders 70-60.

The winner today will take on the winner of the Omaha Region between the Gutter Cat Gang and Team Arkansas to get to the Final Four.

