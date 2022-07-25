Skip to main content

How to Watch Bleeding Green vs. AfterShocks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bleeding Green take on the AfterShocks in the finals of the Wichita Region of The Basketball Tournament on Monday.

So far in The Basketball Tournament this year, only one team seeded as an underdog from day one, fifth seed or lower, has advanced to the Sweet 16. There are still some second and third round games to be played. However, the Bleeding Green is in a position as the seventh seeded team in the Wichita Region looking to stay alive against the top seeded AfterShocks.

How to Watch Bleeding Green vs. AfterShocks Today:

Game Date: July 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Bleeding Green vs. AfterShocks on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The top plays of the week saw several teams make their way to the Regional Finals in The Basketball Tournament.

It has been a journey for seventh seeded Bleeding Green, as they took out the second seeded Eberlein Drive 79-78 in a classic down the stretch and then third seeded Purple & Black (87-62) in a more dominating game.

Now they have the opportunity to go for the sweep of the three top seeded teams in The Basketball Tournament in the Wichita Region.

For the top seeded AfterShocks, they crushed We Are D3 83-52 and took care of the fourth seeded Air Raiders 70-60.

The winner today will take on the winner of the Omaha Region between the Gutter Cat Gang and Team Arkansas to get to the Final Four.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
25
2022

Bleeding Green vs. AfterShocks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

1658541459925
entertainment

How to Watch Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas Special

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
nat geo
entertainment

How to Watch Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_17914067
Basketball

How to Watch Bleeding Green vs. AfterShocks

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
WWE Wrestler Bobby Lashley posing over his opponent, Goldberg, at SummerSlam 2021.
WWE

How to Watch WWE Monday Night RAW

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
nat geo
entertainment

How to Watch Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown Series Premiere

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jul 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after striking out against the New York Mets during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cubs

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jul 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) runs out a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Brewers

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
1658540865149
entertainment

How to Watch Air Jaws: Top Guns Special

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Jul 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Adam Cimber (90) in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago