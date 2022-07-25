Skip to main content

How to Watch Blue Collar U. vs. The Nerd Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The finals of the Syracuse Region in The Basketball Tournament features Blue Collar U. vs. The Nerd Team on Monday.

There will be a new champion in The Basketball Tournament for 2022 after No. 4 seed The Nerd Team defeated Boeheim’s Army. The team now takes the court against second seeded Blue Collar U. in the Syracuse Region finals before moving on to the Elite Eight of the tournament to take on either Heartfire or the LA Cheaters from the New Mexico region.

How to Watch Blue Collar U. vs. The Nerd Team Today:

Game Date: July 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Blue Collar U. vs. The Nerd Team on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Some of the best plays of the week and highlights led to teams making their way into the Regional Finals in The Basketball Tournament.

The Nerd Team’s journey took them through the fifth seeded Brown & White team (79-71) and then their big win over defending champion Boeheim’s Army (81-74) to get to the regional finals.

Now they have the opportunity to move on as one of the final eight teams in this year's tournament.

Their roster is built on players from some of the most prestigious colleges and universities in the country, from Yale to Brown, Amherst to Notre Dame, along with a few other colleges and universities known for their “nerds.”

On the other side, Blue Collar U. went through the seventh seeded NG Saints (91-64) and third seeded Friday Beers (78-75) to get to this game.

They are mostly built on Buffalo alumni, most notably C.J Massinburg, one of the all-time great players and scorers in school history.

How To Watch

July
25
2022

Blue Collar U. vs. The Nerd Team

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
