The No. 4 Men of Mackey take on No.1 TMT looking for an upset in the Round of 32 of The Basketball Tournament.

Team TMT and the Men of Mackey square off today in the Round of 32 in The Basketball Tournament. This will be the first game in the Dayton Regional, followed by the Red Scare vs. Golden Eagles. The Money Team will take on the Men of Mackey at the University of Dayton Arena. The Basketball Tournament is comprised of 64 teams in this single elimination tournament with a $1 million grand prize on the line.

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Men of Mackey vs. TMT Today:

Game Date: July 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Men of Mackey vs. TMT on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The No. 4 seed Men of Mackey, who are affiliated with Purdue University, beat No. 5 Mid American Unity 76-58 to move on to this round. Their leading scorer from that game was Kelsey Barlow with 22 points. Barlow played at Purdue from 2009-2012. He also played at UCI. He played for the Grand Rapids Drive in the D-League and the top professional league in Mexico.

TMT had a little tougher road to get here in the previous round. They played Athletics Miami and trialed by six with less than five minutes to play. They won 71-67 with a three from Xavier Munford who played at Rhode Island from 2012-14. Munford would later go on to play for the Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks organizations among several others. Jimmer Fredette, who played at BYU, led TMT with 29 points. TMT is the No. 1 seed. Can the Men of Mackey pull off the upset?

Regional restrictions may apply.