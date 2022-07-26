Skip to main content

How to Watch Men of Mackey vs. TMT: Live Stream The Basketball Tournament, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 4 Men of Mackey take on No.1 TMT looking for an upset in the Round of 32 of The Basketball Tournament.

Team TMT and the Men of Mackey square off today in the Round of 32 in The Basketball Tournament. This will be the first game in the Dayton Regional, followed by the Red Scare vs. Golden Eagles. The Money Team will take on the Men of Mackey at the University of Dayton Arena. The Basketball Tournament is comprised of 64 teams in this single elimination tournament with a $1 million grand prize on the line. 

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Men of Mackey vs. TMT Today:

Game Date: July 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Men of Mackey vs. TMT on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The No. 4 seed Men of Mackey, who are affiliated with Purdue University, beat No. 5 Mid American Unity 76-58 to move on to this round. Their leading scorer from that game was Kelsey Barlow with 22 points. Barlow played at Purdue from 2009-2012. He also played at UCI. He played for the Grand Rapids Drive in the D-League and the top professional league in Mexico. 

TMT had a little tougher road to get here in the previous round. They played Athletics Miami and trialed by six with less than five minutes to play. They won 71-67 with a three from Xavier Munford who played at Rhode Island from 2012-14. Munford would later go on to play for the Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks organizations among several others. Jimmer Fredette, who played at BYU, led TMT with 29 points. TMT is the No. 1 seed. Can the Men of Mackey pull off the upset? 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
26
2022

TMT vs. Men of Mackey

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

71STAred2wS._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch 'Extinct or Alive: Jaws of Alaska Special': Stream Live

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

Watch Team WhyNot vs. Compton Magic: Stream Las Vegas Big Time Finale

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Men of Mackey vs. TMT

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Jul 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with shortstop Dansby Swanson (right) after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Phillies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Soccer

Barracas Central vs. CA Patronato Parana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jun 27, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the seventh against the Oakland Athletics inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Yankees at Mets stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jul 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Adam Cimber (90) in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Red Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs11 minutes ago
atalanta
Soccer

How to Watch Atalanta in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch Strive for Greatness 16U vs. Vegas Elite 16U: Live Stream

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago