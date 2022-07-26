How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Red Scare vs. Golden Eagles

Red Scare and Golden Eagles face off in the second round of The Basketball Tournament on Tuesday.

Red Scare and Golden Eagles will meet in the second round of The Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, which is also the semifinals of the Dayton region. The Money Team will be taking on Men of Mackey on Tuesday as well in the other semifinal of the Dayton region.

How to Watch Red Scare vs. Golden Eagles Today:

Game Date: July 26, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Red Scare vs. Golden Eagles on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Ryan Mikesell, Trey Landers and Darrell Davis lead the Red Scare team of Dayton alumni. The team has the slight advantage of playing on a very familiar court for the team's players: the University of Dayton Arena, with the court hosting both a regional as well as Championship Weekend, giving Red Scare the opportunity to play in front of their superb fan base in every single game this summer.

The Golden Eagles, meanwhile, will be looking to defend their 2020 The Basketball Tournament title, with the team falling short in their bid to go back-to-back last year. The experienced group of stars is led by Darius Johnson-Odom, Dwight Buycks and Elgin Cook as well as newcomer big man Diamond Stone.

