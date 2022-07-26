How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Red Scare vs. Golden Eagles

Skip to main content

How to Watch Red Scare vs. Golden Eagles: Live Stream The Basketball Tournament, TV Channel, Start Time

Red Scare and Golden Eagles face off in the second round of The Basketball Tournament on Tuesday.

Red Scare and Golden Eagles will meet in the second round of The Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, which is also the semifinals of the Dayton region. The Money Team will be taking on Men of Mackey on Tuesday as well in the other semifinal of the Dayton region.

How to Watch Red Scare vs. Golden Eagles Today:

Game Date: July 26, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Red Scare vs. Golden Eagles on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Ryan Mikesell, Trey Landers and Darrell Davis lead the Red Scare team of Dayton alumni. The team has the slight advantage of playing on a very familiar court for the team's players: the University of Dayton Arena, with the court hosting both a regional as well as Championship Weekend, giving Red Scare the opportunity to play in front of their superb fan base in every single game this summer.

The Golden Eagles, meanwhile, will be looking to defend their 2020 The Basketball Tournament title, with the team falling short in their bid to go back-to-back last year. The experienced group of stars is led by Darius Johnson-Odom, Dwight Buycks and Elgin Cook as well as newcomer big man Diamond Stone.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
26
2022

Red Scare vs. Golden Eagles

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

1658542561223
entertainment

How to Watch Jaws vs. Kraken

By Adam Childs16 seconds ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 seconds ago
Soccer

FC Juarez vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 seconds ago
Soccer

Atlas FC vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 seconds ago
USATSI_17914067
Basketball

How to Watch Las Vegas Big Time: Midwest Basketball vs. Strive for Greatness

By Rafael Urbina16 seconds ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Red Scare vs. Golden Eagles

By Rafael Urbina16 seconds ago
juventus
Soccer

How to Watch FC Barcelona vs. Juventus: Stream Soccer Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
Jul 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) runs out a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
tigres uanl
Soccer

How to Watch Juárez vs. Tigres UANL

By Christine Brown1 hour ago