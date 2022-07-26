How to Watch Las Vegas Big Time: Midwest Basketball vs. Strive for Greatness

Midwest Basketball and Strive for Greatness face off in the Las Vegas Big Time Finale on Tuesday.

The showcase for youth basketball's top talent continues on Tuesday with the Las Vegas Big Time Finale when Midwest Basketball and Strive for Greatness face off at Bishop Gorman High School.

How to Watch Midwest Basketball 17U vs. Strive for Greatness 17U Today:

Game Date: July 26, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

College coaches and basketball fans from around the globe flock to Las Vegas every year to see the game's best young players square-off against each other in the Las Vegas Big Time Finale tournament. The event features four 16U teams and four 17U teams, bringing together talent from the various shoe circuits to compete against each other.

There are ranked prospects from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes in each game. For Midwest Basketball, Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard continues to compete at a high level. Sheppard's jumper shows he's ready to be a shot-maker at the highest level along with his fundamental footwork, which allows the guard to open up different areas of his game.

Meanwhile, Strive for Greatness includes Bronny James, LeBron James' son, who will look to show off his skills, as he continues to work on his game.

