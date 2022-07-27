The AfterShocks face the Gutter Cat Gang on Wednesday for a spot in The Basketball Tournament championship week.

The Wichita Regional of The Basketball Tournament continues on Wednesday with the quarterfinal matchup between two No. 1 seeds: the AfterShocks and the Gutter Cat Gang. The winner of the matchup will advance to The Basketball Tournament championship week in Dayton, which begins on July 28.

How to Watch AfterShocks vs. Gutter Cat Gang Today:

Game Date: July 27, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The AfterShocks are led Connor Frankamp, Rashard Kelly and Darral Willis Jr. Frankamp and Willis Jr. are the top two scorers on the squad with 13.3 and 12.7 points per game, respectively. Kelly, meanwhile, leads the team with 2.3 assists per game so far in the tournament.

The Gutter Cat Gang on the other hand is led by Tyrese Rice, who is averaging 25.4 minutes and 14.3 points per game so far in the tournament. He also leads the squad with 3.0 assists per game.

The AfterShocks and the Gutter Cat Gang face off at Charles Koch Arena on Wednesday for a spot in TBT championship week starting on Thursday. With both being No. 1 seeds, this should be quite a battle.

