How to Watch Las Vegas Big Time Finale: Oakland Soldiers vs. Paul George Elite

How to Watch Oakland Soldiers 16U vs. Paul George Elite 16U: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oakland Soldiers and Paul George Elite face off in the Las Vegas Big Time Finale on Tuesday.

The showcase of youth basketball's top talent continues on Tuesday with the Las Vegas Big Time Finale when Oakland Soldiers and Paul George Elite face off at Bishop Gorman High School.

How to Watch Oakland Soldiers 16U vs. Paul George Elite 16U Today:

Game Date: July 26, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Oakland Soldiers 16U vs. Paul George Elite 16U on fuboTV:

College coaches and basketball fans from around the globe flock to Las Vegas every year to see the game's best young players square off against each other in the Las Vegas Big Time Finale tournament. The event features four 16U teams and four 17U teams, bringing together talent from the various shoe circuits to compete against each other.

There are ranked prospects from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes in each game. For the Oakland Soldiers, Dedan Thomas is a very talented point guard to keep an eye on. Thomas is a pass-first ball-handler who almost always finds the open man with his drive game that makes opposing defenses crumble apart.

For Paul George Elite, small forward Isaiah Elohim will have the eyes of coaches and scouts in Las Vegas due to his strong, downhill attacking game. Elohim typically looks to attack the rim with force making for eye-opening finishes more often than not.

How To Watch

July
26
2022

Oakland Soldiers 16U vs. Paul George Elite 16U

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

