How to Watch The 33-Point Contest: Stream The Basketball Tournament Live

The 33-Point Contest, an exciting event, will be held on Thursday at 'The Basketball Tournament'.

The Basketball Tournament's 33-Point Contest features contestants from the participating teams in the competition squaring off in a single-elimination bracket format to see who can hit 11 three-pointers first, totaling 33 points. The competition returns for the second year in a row.

How to Watch the 33-Point Contest Today:

Game Date: July 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The 33-Point Contest kicks off The Basketball Tournament championship week at University of Dayton Arena. The quarterfinal matchup between Florida TNT and Americana For Autism will also be held on the first day of TBT championship week, Thursday, July 28.

TBT championship week continues on Friday with the quarterfinal matchups between Blue Collar U and Heartfire and the winner of the Dayton regional against the winner of the West Virginia regional.

The AfterShocks' Connor Frankamp is the returning champion of the 2021 33-point contest. Frankamp defeated Dusty Hannahs from Team Arkansas in the first round on his way to the $33,333 winner-take-all prize.

