How to Watch Florida TNT vs. Americana for Autism: Stream Basketball Live

How to Watch Florida TNT vs. Americana for Autism: Live Stream The Basketball Tournament, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 1 Florida TNT and No.2 Americana for Autism clash after two close battles in the round of 16 at 'The Basketball Tournament'.

The Basketball Tournament quarterfinals start today and roll through Aug. 2 for this $1 million winner-take-all tournament. We started with 64 teams and now we're getting down to crunch time as this round will come to you live from the University of Dayton Arena. The first event of the evening will be Florida TNT vs. Americana for Autism. 

How to Watch Florida TNT vs. Americana for Autism Today:

Game Date: July 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Florida TNT vs. Americana for Autism on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Florida TNT is the No. 1 seed and they moved on from the round of 16 by beating No. 3 Zip ‘Em Up 76-72. They are at the top for a reason with standout players like Kenny Boynton who played at the University of Florida and the Chinese professional league. They also have Keith Clanton who played at UCF and was Florida TNT's points and rebounds leader. Florida TNT is trying to improve on their semifinal appearance last year. 

They'll take on Americana for Autism who also won a close game in the previous round. No. 2 Americana for Autism beat the 4-seed HBCUnited 67-63. Their club promotes autism awareness and raises money through the monetization of NFTs. 

They're led by Chris Wright who played for the University of Dayton and in the NBA so he should feel right at home tonight. Stick around after the game for the 33-point Contest. This consists of eight regional winners trying to splash down 11 three-pointers in the least amount of time. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

