How to Watch Quarterfinal: Red Scare vs. Best Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The quarterfinals of 'The Basketball Tournament' feature the Red Scare and Best Virginia on Friday.

The winners of the Dayton region and West Virginia region of The Basketball Tournament square off in the quarterfinals with the Red Scare and Best Virginia. Each team survived a very tough regional final that saw them win on a final shot to reach the target score and move on to the quarterfinals today.

How to Watch Quarterfinal: Red Scare vs. Best Virginia today:

Game Date: July 29, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Quarterfinal: Red Scare vs. Best Virginia online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The Red Scare advanced to the quarterfinals in a thriller over The Money Team 83-81 that came down to the wire in a back-and-forth battle.

So far on their journey to the quarterfinals, the Red Scare defeated Cititeam (75-70), the Golden Eagles (62-56) and The Money Team (83-81).

The Red Scare are primarily built on Dayton alumni featuring Ryan Mikesell, Trey Landers and Darrell Davis. They also have former NBA player Kosta Koufos. who played his college ball at Ohio State and gives this team another dynamic player on the court.

For Best Virginia, they took care of Virginia Dream (75-45), Herd That (89-79) and the Bucketneers (63-62) to get to this game.

They are built around captain John Flowers and star Kevin Jones. This team built on the shoulders of West Virginia alumni also has Jevon Carter (Milwaukee Bucks), Jaysean Paige and Devin Ebanks.

This has the potential to be one of the most competitive games of the tournament with loads of talent on both rosters looking to advance to the semifinals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
29
2022

Quarterfinal: Red Scare vs. Best Virginia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
