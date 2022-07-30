The Aftershocks take on Americana for Autism in the first semifinal of 'The Basketball Tournament' on Saturday afternoon.

The Basketball Tournament is down to four teams and Saturday, the two semifinal games will be played with two teams advancing to the championship game and a chance at the one-million-dollar prize.

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament Semifinals: Aftershocks vs Americana For Autism today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The first game of the day will be the Aftershocks taking Americana for Autism.

The Aftershocks were the top seed in the Wichita regional and got off to a great start winning by 31 in the first round. Things got a little tougher in the second round, but they still escaped with a 10-point win. They barely survived in the third round as they slipped by the seventh-seeded Bleed Green 70-69.

They then knocked off the Gutter Cats 74-67 in the quarterfinals to send them to the semifinal matchup on Saturday.

It has been a much tougher road for Americana for Autism as they barely made it out of the first round. It took all they had but they avoided the upset against Peacock Nation winning 69-68.

They went on to win their second-round game by 16 before beating HBCUnited 67-63 to win the region.

Thursday they beat Florida TNT 93-83 in a shootout to make the semifinals.

It has been two different routes to make it here, but both teams are just two wins away from the coveted title and huge cash prize.

