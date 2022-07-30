Skip to main content

How to Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week 7: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Six of the best teams in the BIG3 take the court in Week 7 to try and get a big win here today.

The penultimate week of the regular season for the BIG3 is here with three games on the schedule as nearly every team has their eyes on making the playoffs. Only one team, the 3 Headed Monsters, has stood out from the pack this season, with seven other teams all within one game of each other in the standings and separation sure to happen with the match-ups today.

How to Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week 7 today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week 7 online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

In week six for the BIG3, they got back to six games over two days with plenty of huge highlights across the schedule:

The 3 Headed Monsters are not in action today, along with the Aliens (4-2) and Killer 3’s (4-2) as teams looking to make the playoffs. At the bottom of the standings the Enemies (2-4), Bivouac (2-4), Triplets (2-4) and Ball Hogs (1-5) are all off this week as well.

Today’s schedule features the Killer 3’s (4-2) vs. 3’s Company (3-3), the Power (3-3) vs. Tri-State (3-3) and the Trilogy (4-2) vs the Ghost Ballers (3-3).

All three games have pretty strong playoff implications.

For the Killer 3’s and Trilogy, they can push themselves away from the cluster and sit in a tier of their own with just one week left of the schedule as two of three teams with five wins this season.

As for all the other teams, they can make things even messier with potentially six teams leaving today at 4-3, tied for second place in the standings under the 3 Headed Monsters.

How To Watch

July
30
2022

BIG3 Basketball, Week 7

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
