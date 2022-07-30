Red Scare takes on Blue Collar U in the second semifinal of The Basketball Tournament on Saturday evening

The Red Scare and Blue Collar U are searching for their first-ever championship of The Basketball Tournament and Saturday night they will battle in the second semifinal.

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament Semifinals: Red Scare vs Blue Collar U today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Red Scare didn't have to go far as they were the three-seed in the Dayton Regional and after getting past TMT in the regional final they got to stay put. The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals are all hosted by Dayton.

The Red Scare have not been dominant in the tournament, but they have done enough to win and advance. They knocked off CitiTeam 75-70 in the first round and then beat the Golden Eagles 62-56 in the second round. They then pulled of their second straight upset against the top-seeded TMT and then beat Best Virginia in the quarterfinals.

Their opponent in the semifinal has looked much better. Blue Collar U was put in the defending champions bracket, but they would never have to face them and it helped.

They whipped the NG Saints by 27 in the first round, beat Friday Beers 78-75 in the second round and then got another blowout beating the Nerd Team, who had just beat Boeheim's Army, 83-62.

They stayed hot in the quarterfinal beating Heartfire 74-66 in the quarterfinals to make the final four.

