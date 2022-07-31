How to Watch Canadian Elite Basketball League, Scarborough Shooting Stars at Newfoundland Growlers

Scarborough goes up against Newfoundland on Sunday in Canadian Elite Basketball League action.

Canadian Elite Basketball League action continues on Sunday when the Shooting Stars go up against the Growlers at Memorial University Field House. The team from Scarborough is currently fourth in the CEBL standings with a 10-8 record, while Newfoundland is ninth in the standings at 5-12.

How to Watch Scarborough Shooting Stars at Newfoundland Growlers Today:

Game Date: July 31, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Scarborough is coming off of a 91-85 loss to Saskatchewan on July 24, which snapped a two-match winning streak for the Shooting Stars in CEBL action. Isiaha Mike led the team in the loss with 20 points to go along with his three rebounds.

Newfoundland, meanwhile, is currently on a three-game winning streak in CEBL action. The team's most recent outing was a 105-85 finish over Montreal led by Shaquille Keith's 27 points. Nysier Brooks helped the cause with 15 points of his own to go along with a team-leading eight rebounds in the win.

