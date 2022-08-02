Skip to main content

How to Watch Americana for Autism vs. Blue Collar U: Live Stream TBT Championship, TV Channel, Start Time

The Basketball Tournament championship game features Americana for Autism and Blue Collar U on Tuesday.

A brand new champion will be crowned for this season in The Basketball Tournament. It will either be Americana for Autism and Blue Collar U. This tournament started back in 2014 and has seen five different teams win the championship. This year will make it six.

How to Watch Championship: Americana for Autism vs. Blue Collar U Today:

Game Date: Aug 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream Championship: Americana for Autism vs. Blue Collar U on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Heading into the championship game, the week from the quarterfinals and semifinals were filled with great plays, highlights and moments.

Americana for Autism came out of the Rucker Region and are led by decorated college athletes in Chris Wright (Georgetown), Delroy James (Rhode Island), J’Covan Brown (Texas) and Talib Zanna (Pittsburgh).

The team took out Peacock Nation (69-68), Big 5 (83-67) and HBCUNITED (67-63) in regional play, then Florida TNT (93-83) in the elite eight and the Aftershocks (78-75) in the final four.

Blue Collar U came out of the Syracuse Region where it knocked off the NG Saints (91-64), Friday Beers (78-75) and The Nerd Team (83-62), then Heartfire (74-66) in the elite eight and Red Scare (74-69) in the final four.

Blue Collar U is led by Buffalo alumni, including elite scoring guard CJ Massinburg and sharpshooting Jeremy Harris on the wing.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Basketball

How to Watch TBT Championship: Americana for Autism vs. Blue Collar U

