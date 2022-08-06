Skip to main content

How to Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week 8: Live Stream, TV Channel

BIG3 Basketball heads into the final week of the regular season on Saturday at Comerica Center in Dallas, Texas.

The final week of the regular season is here for BIG3 basketball with three games on the Saturday slate at Comerica Center in Dallas, Texas. In game one, Trilogy will be going up against Killer 3's. Then, in game two, Aliens will be facing team Power. The action then will be wrapped up with the matchup between 3 Headed Monsters and Tri-State in game three. 3 Headed Monsters leads the BIG3 standings with a 6-1 record heading into the final week of the regular season, while Aliens, Trilogy and Killer 3's are right behind the league-leader with a 5-2 record.

How to Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week 8 today:

Game Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week 8 online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Trilogy is coming off of a 50-35 victory over the Ghost Ballers in week seven action led by Earl Clark and Amir Johnson who both finished with double-doubles. Clark had 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Johnson finished the game with 16 points of his own to go along with 14 rebounds.

Killer 3's, meanwhile, were also able to clinch a playoff spot in week seven action thanks to a game-winning three from Dominique Johnson which sealed the game at 50-48, eliminating 3's Company from playoff contention in the process.

Regional restrictions may apply.

