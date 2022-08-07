How to Watch Israel vs Auburn in Men's Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel
Auburn basketball is taking a tour around Israel taking on multiple teams in multiple locations over a week span. The first game was played against the U-20 national team in Jerusalem, Israel on Tuesday.
How to Watch Israel vs Auburn Today:
Game Date: Aug. 7, 2022
Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV: SEC Network (G)
This game will be in North Tel Aviv, Israel at the Hader Yosef Gym, and the Tigers will be taking on the Israel All-Star Select Team. The last game will take place in Tel Aviv, Israel against the nation's full national team.
In the first game, the Tigers secured a 117-56 win against the U-20 National Team after leading 57-22 at the half. Six of the Tigers' players ended in double figures. Freshman Yohan Traore finished with a team-high 20 points on 58% shooting.
Wendell Green, Jr. and K.D. Johnson, two players returning to the team, had a team-high five assists. Morehead State transfer Johni Broome had 17 points and a team-high nine rebounds on the night.
Auburn fans got to see Chance Westry in his first game as a Tiger as well and the future is bright for that young man.
