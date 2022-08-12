Skip to main content

How to Watch Team Breakthru vs. Team Ascent: Stream Basketball Live, TV Channel

For the first time since 2016, the Under Armour Elite 24 is back with Team Breakthru and Team Ascent facing off.

The girls' teams take the court first ahead of the boys' game later tonight with Team Breakthru taking on Team Ascent in the Under Armour Elite 24. This is the first time this event has been played since 2016 as Northerly Island on Chicago’s lakefront plays host to the two games today. This is the first time in the event's history that the girls will have teams and get to play at the Under Armour Elite 24 as they get to take the court on ESPN showcasing their skill.

How to Watch Under Armour Elite 24: Team Breakthru vs. Team Ascent today:

Game Date: Aug. 12, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Watch Team Breakthru vs. Team Ascent online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mikaylah Williams is the top player in the class of 2023 for girls basketball and will play for LSU next season, after this elite showcase.

Williams will lead Team Breakthru along with a very talented assortment of talent with Taliah Scott, Essence Cody, Reniya Kelly, Cassandre Prosper, Malaysia Fulwiley and Hannah Hidalgo as fellow seniors in the class of 2023.

Also on the team are juniors Blanca Thomas and Maddy McDaniel in the class of 2024 as well as sophomores from the class of 2025 in Dee Alexander, Jasmine Davidson and Deniya Prawl.

How to Watch Team Breakthru vs. Team Ascent: Stream Basketball Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas

