How to Watch Team Havoc vs. Team Futr: Stream Under Armour Elite 24 Live, TV Channel

Team Havoc and Team Futr get the Under Armour Elite 24 started for the first time in six years today.

The second game in the Under Armour Elite 24 features the boys with Team Havoc and Team Futr with some of the best young basketball players in the high school classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025 today. This event has been on the shelf since 2016, a six-year absence as Northerly Island on the Chicago lakefront hosts the girls and boys teams today in a showcase of the best athletes in high school basketball today.

How to Watch Under Armour Elite 24: Team Havoc vs. Team Futr today:

Game Date: Aug. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Watch Under Armour Elite 24: Team Havoc vs. Team Futr online with fuboTV:

The last time the Under Armour Elite 24 took place a 16-year-old Zion Williamson stole the show in the dunk contest against Hamidou Diallo:

Back in 2016, a very young and rising star named Zion Williamson stole the show as a 16-year-old with future NBA players Naz Reid, Moses Brown and Diallo on his team against a team featuring Bol Bol and Kevin Knox.

This year there are likely future first-round picks in the NBA Draft and NBA stars on both of the rosters.

Team Havoc features seven members of the class of 2023 players in Matas Buzelis, Isaiah Collier, J.P. Estrella, Dennis Evans III, Kwame Evans Jr., Boogie Fland and Jamie Kaiser Jr. with Elliot Cadeau, Trentyn Flowers, Tre Johnson and Ian Jackson from the class of 2024 and Bryson Tiller as the youngster from the class of 2025.

On the other side, Team Futr has Xavier Booker, Stephon Castle, Justin Edwards, Baye Fall, Rayvon Griffin, Elmarko Jackson, Sean Stewart and Simeon Wilcher from the class of 2023, Victorious Miller, Tahaad Pettiford, Derik Queen and Bryson Tucker from the class of 2024.

This should prove to be a very big game for the young players as they get exposure and the opportunity to build a legacy like many before them here at the Under Armour Elite 24.

How To Watch

August
12
2022

Under Armour Elite 24: Team Havoc vs. Team Futr

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
