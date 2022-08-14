Skip to main content

How to Watch Bahamas vs Kentucky : Stream College Basketball Live, TV Channel

The Kentucky Wildcats wrap up their preseason tour led by Oscar Tshiebwe against the Bahamas today.

The Kentucky Wildcats have looked terrific on their Bahamas Tour as the team is playing great basketball and enjoying the scenery ahead of a long college basketball season. Head coach John Calipari is getting his team ready, led by reigning player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe, returning point guard Sahvir Wheeler and two five-star recruits to round out a very athletic roster.

How to Watch Bahamas vs. Kentucky Wildcats today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Watch Bahamas vs. Kentucky Wildcats online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats scored 100+ points again on their Bahamas Tour in their last game against Carleton, winning 118-56 led by Jacob Toppin’s 27 points:

They take on the Bahamas in their final game on the pre-season tour. In their first three games, they have scored 328 total points, scoring 102+ in every game and only allowing a total of 152 points in those games.

This is a great tune-up for a team that has the individual talent and pedigree to win a national championship this season.

In their last game, Toppin found his stroke going 5-6 from three on his way to 27 points along with six assists. Three-point shooting is one of the mysteries for the Wildcats this season, but if they can find their stroke like this they are going to be tough to beat.

Antonio Reeves added in 23 points off the bench (5-8 from three), Wheeler chipped in 17 points and six assists with freshman Cason Wallace finished with 15 points (3-4 from three) and four assists.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Bahamas vs. Kentucky Wildcats

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 19, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
