Skip to main content

How to Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week 9: Stream Live, TV Channel

The semifinals of the BIG3 Basketball league feature the final four teams in week nine today.

After eight weeks of regular season play, the championship for the BIG3 is down to the Trilogy, ATLiens, 3-Headed Monsters and Power. The Trilogy and 3-Headed Monsters finished tied for the best record in the league as they are set up to potentially collide in the finals next weekend for the championship. In the four-year history of the BIG3, the Trilogy have won two championships and the Power one, as they look to add to their legacy.

How to Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week 9 today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week 9 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The playoffs are previewed in full with breakdowns of the match-ups, players and predictions for season five of the BIG3:

This season the Trilogy are led by head coach Stephen Jackson, with co-captains Earl Clark and Amir Johnson. The rest of the roster is built on former NBA talent with James White in the paint, Isaiah Briscoe on the perimeter and David Hawkins on the wing.

They take on the ATLiens for the second time this season after they faced off in week four with the ATLiens getting the win.

The ATLiens are led by head coach Rick Mahorn with a European flavor roster, led by co-captains Karlis Lasmanis and Tomislav Ivosev and Dusan Bulut, Adam Drexler and DeShawn Stephens rounding out the roster.

In the second game, Reggie Theus leads a roster packed with former NBA players led by Rashard Lewis, co-captains Jonathon Simmons and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Quincy Miller, Kevin Murphy and Jamario Moon.

They take on the Power, who they beat back in week two. The Power are coached by WNBA legend Nancy Lieberman with co-captains Nikoloz Tskitishvili and Royce White, along with Cuttino Mobley, Glen Rice Jr. and TJ Cline.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

BIG3 Basketball, Week 9

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Big3
Basketball

How to Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week 9: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) celebrates his home run saving catch on a hit by Colorado Rockies C.J. Cron in the ninth inning for the third out at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) celebrates his home run saving catch on a hit by Colorado Rockies C.J. Cron in the ninth inning for the third out at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Softball
Softball

How to Watch Mid-Atlantic vs Asia-Pacific: Stream Little League Softball World Series Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs43 minutes ago
Soccer

Stade Brest 29 vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Soccer

Alanyaspor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Aug 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) crosses home plate to score a run against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Aug 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) crosses home plate to score a run against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
imago1013106955h
Soccer

How to Watch Korea Republic vs. Nigeria, U20 Women World Cup

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago