Skip to main content

How to Watch Benfica vs Sporting CP: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Benfica takes on Sporting Wednesday afternoon in the second round of Group K FIBA Europe Cup action.

Benfica enters this game coming off a 99-66 blowout win over AB Madeira. Benfica has also won four of its last five games overall.

How to Benfica vs Sporting Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV

Live stream the Benfica vs Sporting game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sporting comes into this game as winners of its last four games. It beat Benfica at the beginning of January by 11 points and hopes to repeat that today.

Benfica has been playing better than Sporting as of late. During the FIBA Europe Cup, Sporting has been averaging 78.5 points per game, compared to Benfica's 79.8.

However, Sporting has been playing some of the best defense in the Europe Cup, allowing just 71 points per game. 

Aaron Broussard leads Benfica in scoring during the FIBA Europe Cup averaging 15.1 points per game. He's also shooting a very impressive 41.9% from beyond the arc.

Travante Williams leads Sporting in scoring with 15.9 points per game. As a team, Sporting struggles from three-point range, which Benfica will look to exploit.

Tune into Benfica TV to catch the FIBA Europe Cup action today at 4 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Benfica vs Sporting

TV CHANNEL: Benfica TV
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch Benfica vs Sporting

1 minute ago
jarrett-allen
SI Guide

Surprising Cavs Look to Stay Hot vs. Bulls

26 minutes ago
Inter Milan
Coppa Italia

How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Empoli

1 hour ago
Soccer

Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 hour ago
tottenham
Premier League

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

1 hour ago
college soccer
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria

2 hours ago
Egypt AFCON 3
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Egypt vs Sudan

2 hours ago
Soccer

RC Celta de Vigo vs. CA Osasuna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 hours ago
Soccer

Clermont Foot 63 vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy