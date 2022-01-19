How to Watch Benfica vs Sporting

Benfica takes on Sporting Wednesday afternoon in the second round of Group K FIBA Europe Cup action.

Benfica enters this game coming off a 99-66 blowout win over AB Madeira. Benfica has also won four of its last five games overall.

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV

Sporting comes into this game as winners of its last four games. It beat Benfica at the beginning of January by 11 points and hopes to repeat that today.

Benfica has been playing better than Sporting as of late. During the FIBA Europe Cup, Sporting has been averaging 78.5 points per game, compared to Benfica's 79.8.

However, Sporting has been playing some of the best defense in the Europe Cup, allowing just 71 points per game.

Aaron Broussard leads Benfica in scoring during the FIBA Europe Cup averaging 15.1 points per game. He's also shooting a very impressive 41.9% from beyond the arc.

Travante Williams leads Sporting in scoring with 15.9 points per game. As a team, Sporting struggles from three-point range, which Benfica will look to exploit.

