How to Watch the NIT Semifinal: St. Bonaventure vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

St. Bonaventure and Xavier play in the first NIT Semifinal on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

St. Bonaventure had high hopes entering the season but didn't quite live up to the hype as it failed to make the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch the NIT Semifinal St. Bonaventure vs. Xavier in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream St. Bonaventure vs. Xavier game on fuboTV:

The Bonnies, though, are making the most of their chance in the NIT as they have rattled off three straight road wins to make it to the semifinals on Tuesday.

They went to Colorado, Oklahoma, and Virginia and came away with three impressive road wins.

It is the type of team many expected to see all season long, and now they get a shot to play for a championship with one more win on Tuesday.

Xavier will be looking to spoil the party as the Muskateers head into the semifinals looking to finish off an inconsistent year with a big NIT win.

The Musketeers welcomed new head coach Sean Miller back to Xavier last week and will now look to impress him by coming home with a tournament championship.

Unlike the Bonnies, the Musketeers have played all three of their games at home and have beaten Cleveland State, Florida, and Vanderbilt to make the semifinals.

Both of these teams are looking to cap off a somewhat disappointing regular season with a championship which should make this a great game to kick off the semifinals of the NIT.

How To Watch

February
29
2022

NIT Semifinal: St. Bonaventure vs Xavier

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
